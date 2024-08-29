APPLE & BEARS Launches New Formula Natural Eco Shampoo Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kay ButtLONDON, STAINES UPON THAMES, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- APPLE & BEARS , the distinguished British skincare brand celebrated for its commitment to sustainable luxury, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation-a range of natural eco-friendly shampoos. This new line underscores the company's enduring dedication to environmental stewardship, offering consumers high-performance haircare solutions crafted from nature's finest ingredients.The eco-shampoo collection, meticulously formulated with sustainably sourced natural components, is poised to redefine luxury haircare by seamlessly merging effectiveness with environmental consciousness. APPLE & BEARS has made considerable efforts to ensure that these products meet the highest standards of beauty and sustainability."True beauty and sustainability must go hand-in-hand," said Kay Butt, Co-Founder and CEO of APPLE & BEARS. "Our new natural eco-shampoos exemplify our commitment to providing luxurious, high-performance haircare that is also gentle on the planet. We're excited to offer a line that not only meets our customers' expectations but also aligns with our environmental mission."Reflecting the company's eco-conscious philosophy, the packaging for this innovative shampoo line is crafted from 100% recycled plastic and is fully recyclable."We believe that even small steps towards sustainability can create meaningful change," added Kay Butt. "This new natural eco-shampoo line represents a tangible way for our customers to indulge in luxury haircare while making a positive impact on the environment."In addition to its environmentally responsible packaging, APPLE & BEARS has formed partnerships with ethical suppliers who adhere to fair trade practices. These collaborations ensure that the natural ingredients used in the shampoos are sustainably sourced, supporting local communities and preserving the ecosystems from which these botanicals are derived.The new APPLE & BEARS natural eco-friendly shampoo range will be available from June 30, 2024, through the company's website and select retail partners. Additionally, the products will be offered in bulk and 5-liter containers for the hospitality industry, salons, and spas, ensuring that businesses can also contribute to this eco-conscious initiative.Available through our href="" rel="external nofollow" appleandbearAbout APPLE & BEARSAPPLE & BEARS is a family-owned British company that creates luxurious and environmentally friendly skincare and haircare products. With a passion for sustainability and quality, APPLE & BEARS uses ethically sourced, natural ingredients to craft products that not only enhance beauty but also contribute positively to the world.For more information about our natural eco-range, visit APPLE & BEARSPress Contact:

