Azerbaijan Showcases Its Tourism Potential Across Key Cities

From August 22 to 29, the Azerbaijan tourism Bureau conducted a
series of promotional events in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Astana
(Kazakhstan), Moscow and St. Petersburg (Russia), and Minsk
(Belarus), Azernews reports.
These events aimtourisned to highlight Azerbaijan's tourism
offerings and attract international visitors.
The State Tourism Agency reported that 14 local partners,
including the "Shahdag" Tourism Center, participated alongside the
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau in these promotional activities.
During the B2B (Business to Business) meetings, detailed
presentations were made about Azerbaijan's diverse tourism
opportunities, covering regions such as Baku and other parts of the
country. The events showcased various attractions, including summer
and winter destinations, health tourism facilities, medical
resorts, and mountain ski centers.
Notably, between January and July 2024, Azerbaijan welcomed
527,785 visitors from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and
Belarus-an increase of over 20 percent compared to the same period
in the previous year.
