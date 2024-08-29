Saudia Offers 50Pc Discount On Int'l Flights

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has introduced an exceptional promotional offer with discounts of up to 50pc on international flights via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.



This initiative reflects Saudia's commitment to providing exclusive deals and competitive prices to its guests throughout the year. The offer also connects guests to the Kingdom through the“Your Ticket Your Visa” service, which allows visitors to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, explore its various regions, and even perform Umrah.

Saudia guests can take advantage of this promotional offer and book their tickets from August 18 to 31, 2024, for travel between September 1 and November 30, 2024. The offer applies to both Business and Guest Class, allowing guests to craft bespoke journeys across four continents aboard Saudia's fleet.

Saudia's website and digital channels offer a comprehensive suite of services, from trip planning to check-in and post-flight support. Guests' travel experiences are elevated by efficient ground services at airports, ensuring smooth operations and exceptional in-flight services, including high-quality catering, in-flight entertainment, and more.

