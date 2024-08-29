QCAA Reports 10Pc Increase In Air Travellers In July

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha: Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA) said in a report that 4.7 million passed through the Qatar airport in July 2024, a significant increase of 10pc as compared to 4.3 million travellers during the same period last year.

The latest Preliminary Air Statistics revealed that flight movements continued to surge by 7pc during the month, topping 24,179 as compared to 22,598 in July 2023, a Peninsula report said.

QCAA said that air cargo and mail also increased by an increase of 13.9pc to register 222,415 tonnes in July 2024 as compared to 195,244 tonnes in July 2023.

During the same month, Doha's Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced that the country experienced its“busiest month” in its operations, by welcoming 4.73 million passengers.

The overall flight movement at HIA last month increased by 3.9pc compared to June.

The country's national carrier, Qatar Airways, announced the expansion of its network of destinations and launched seasonal summer operations, in addition to enhancing the airport's connectivity.

