Over 2.08 Lakh Electorate In J&K Set To Vote On Sep 25

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 6 (IANS) With the announcement of the Assembly 2024, Ganderbal district in J&K is gearing up for 2nd phase of the elections with more than 2.08 lakh electorate set to exercise their right to franchise on September 25.

"The district is fully prepared to conduct the election in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner on the scheduled polling day," an official statement said.

The district comprises two Assembly constituencies; Kangan (ST) and Ganderbal with 2,08,018 registered voters, including 1,04,162 males and 1,03,856 females.

A comprehensive network of 267 polling stations has been established by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accommodate voters across the district, ensuring accessibility by road and availability of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) such as Ramps, Electricity, Drinking Water and separate toilets for men and women.

AC 17-Kangan (ST) has 78,904 voters (40,000 males and 38,904 females) with 110 polling stations.

Likewise, AC 18-Ganderbal has 1,29,114 voters (64,162 males, 64,952 females) with 157 polling stations.