Rajasthan Independent MLA Joins BJP

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) An independent MLA Ashok Kothari from Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has joined the BJP triggering controversy about the anti-defection law.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Jully has written a letter to Speaker Vasudev Devnani demanding the termination of Ashok Kothari's Legislative membership alleging that he flouted anti-defection law.

“Independent MLA Ashok Kothari elected from Bhilwara city has come under the purview of anti-defection provisions under the 10th Schedule of the During the membership campaign of the BJP, he has taken membership of the party in violation of legal provisions under the Disqualification Rules, 1985 on the basis of defection,” the LoP said.

He said that Kothari shared his membership certificate number 5826 on social media on September 4.

“The MLA himself has shared the proof of BJP membership, after which no proof is required,” said LoP in his letter.

Kothari said that he was not aware of the rules and regulations, so he joined the BJP.

“I have taken primary membership of the BJP. I took their membership to maintain the integrity of the country and to protect Sanatan Dharam. However, I was not aware of the legal and technicalities,” said Kothari.