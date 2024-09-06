Sub-Jr Men, Women Inter-Zone Hockey: East Zone, SAI Shakti In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Narwana/Ranchi, Sep 6 (IANS) East Zone and SAI Shakti registered wins in their respective matches to secure their berths in the final of the women's category of the whereas North Zone and East Zone will be facing each other in the summit clash in the men's category in the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024.

In the first semifinal match of the women's category, East Zone defeated West Zone 2-0. For East Zone, Sushmita Guria (12') and Pushpa Manjhi (15') scored one goal each and secured their berths in the final after defeating their opponents.

In the second match of the women's category, SAI Shakti defeated SAI Bal 6-1. Vanlalrinhlui (15', 49') scored a couple of goals whereas Harshita (34'), Manjinder (41'), Munda Bahamani (57') and Namrata Lakra (59') scored a goal each to take the game further away from SAI Bal. On the other hand, Tulasi Kuppa (21') scored the consolation goal for Sai Bal.

In the men's category, North Zone defeated West Zone 1-1 (3-1 SO). Akshit Salaria (8') opened the account for North Zone and took the lead for his side whereas Karan Gautam (51') scored an equaliser in the fourth quarter to end the game on 1-1 at the final whistle but North Zone proved out to be the best one in the shoot-out.

Prahalad Rajbhar, captain Rahul Yadav and Mandeep Singh scored for North Zone in the shoot-out. On the other hand, only Karan Gautam could score the only goal for West Zone.

In the second semifinal of the men's category, East Zone defeated SAI-Academy (4-2). Hemrom Tintus (14'), Patras Hassa (25'), Sabian Kiro (27') and Purti Ashish Tani (56') scored one goal each for East Zone. On the other hand, Amit Dayal (5') and Captain Srijan Yadav (40') scored one goal each for Sai Academy.