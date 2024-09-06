Ajit Pawar Interacts With Deaf Woman, Inquires About Her Ladki Bahin Scheme Installment

(MENAFN- IANS) Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Sep 6 (IANS) Deputy Maharashtra Chief and NCP national president Ajit Pawar on Friday during his party's 'Jansanman Yatra' interacted with a deaf woman and checked with her if she had received the installment of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

At the well-attended rally of women and farmers, Pawar, who is recovering from bronchitis, said the state under the Ladki Bahin scheme has distributed Rs 5,000 crore to 1.60 crore eligible women beneficiaries.

Pawar urged the people to elect NCP candidates in Gadchiroli and the adjoining region, asking them to support any Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP) candidate.

He said "in the upcoming elections, remember to vote for the Clock, Bow and Arrow, and Lotus (BJP), Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction and NCP Ajit Pawar faction".

Pawar, who had skipped the Cabinet meeting on Thursday as he was unwell, strongly defended the state government's slew of welfare and development schemes for various sections, including, women, farmers and youth.

His address came a day after Shiv Sena ministers at the Cabinet meeting took strong objections for NCP and Ajit Pawar omitting the name of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Ladki Bahin scheme.

The NCP leader, meanwhile, reiterated that the Ladki Bahin scheme would continue for ever, and urged the participants in the rally not to believe in fake narratives.

Ajit Pawar also highlighted the state government's decision to speed up development in the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district.

He said that the government has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for a medical college and a well-equipped hospital.

"The government is spending 30 per cent more in this region compared to other parts of Maharashtra to ensure uninterrupted development. Lloyd's Metals and Energy Limited (LMEL) has set up a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant in Kondseri, providing jobs to 4,000 people, with 3,200 locals employed. The plant will create 20,000 jobs over the years, with a total investment of Rs 20,000 crore, the largest ever in Gadchiroli," he added.

"The government is also working on projects like the airport and railway line to boost infrastructure. The Surjagad Ispat steel plant in Gadchiroli, for which the state food and drug minister Dharamraobaba Atram donated 150 acres, will provide employment opportunities to local residents," the Deputy CM said.

Pawar said that mainstreaming tribal communities is his top priority and added that the budgetary allocation of Rs 15,360 crore has been made for tribal development.