Subroto Cup 2024: Sri Lankan School Fed, RMSA Mizoram, Minerva Mohali Reach Quarters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Sri Lanka Association, RMSA High School (Mizoram), Amenity Public School (Uttarakhand) and Minerva Public School (Mohali) completed the quarterfinals lineup of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football after the group stage matches concluded here in New Delhi and NCR.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday at Tejas Football Ground and KIIT Global School, Gurugram.

In the first quarterfinal, Minerva Public School will face Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya at the Tejas Football Ground. In the second quarterfinal, Group G winners Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh will meet Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana at the same ground.

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association will be up against RMSA High School, Mizoram in the third quarterfinal at KIIT Global School while T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur will face Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand in the fourth quarterfinal.

RESULTS:

GROUP A

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association bt Singapore International School, Mumbai – 1-0

Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh drew Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun - 0-0

GROUP B

RMSA High School, Mizoram bt Punjab bt JNV Hansiadih, Jharkhand – 3-0

Govt. Senior Sec. Smart School, Punjab bt C.N Vidyalaya, Gujarat – 4-3

GROUP D

Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim bt Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand – 4-3

DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion bt The Air Force School, Gorakhpur – 16-0

GROUP E

Farook HSS, Kerala bt The Army Public School, New Delhi – 7-0

Minerva Public School, Mohali bt Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh – 1-0

GROUP H

Krida Prabodhini, Pune bt Mamta Modern School, New Delhi – 4-0

Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana drew Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar – 1-1.