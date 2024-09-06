Bhupinder Hooda, Vinesh Phogat In First List Of Congress Candidates In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Veteran leader and former Chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the party on Friday, state chief Udai Bhan, and former minister Geeta Bhukkal are among the 31 names in the Congress' first list of candidates for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.

While Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla-Killoi in Rohtak district, Phogat will make her electoral debut from Julana in Jind district.

Udai Bhan will contest from Hodal (SC) and Bhukkal from her Jhajjar (SC) seat.

Other candidates include veteran lawmaker Rao Dan Singh from Mahendragarh, Mewa Sing from Ladwa - from where the BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Mamman Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka, Rajinder Singh Joon from Bahadurgarh, Surender Panwar from Sonipat.

Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, formally joined the Congress on Friday, days after meeting top party leader Rahul Gandhi. While Phogat has got a ticket, Punia has been appointed the Working Chairman of the Kisan Congress.

Elections in Haryana are slated to be held on October 5 and counting of votes will take place on October 8.