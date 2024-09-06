UTT 2024: Diya Chitale Guides Dabang Delhi To 8-6 Win Over Ahmedabad SG Pipers In Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Young Diya Chitale turned out to be the game-changer for Dabang Delhi TTC, as she kept her cool in the dying moments of the second semifinal to help the 2018 Ultimate Table (UTT) champions edge out debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers 8-6 and charged into the final of the UTT 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor here on Friday.

The Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-led team from Delhi will now take on defending champions Goa Challengers in the clash for the title on Saturday.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers were off to a promising start with Lilian Bardet defeating Sathiyan 2-1 (11-4, 5-11, 11-5) in the first men's singles. Orawan Paranang, who was later adjudged the Foreign Player of the Tie, outclassed the in-form World No.13 Bernadette Szocs by a 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-9) margin to hand a 4-2 lead to Dabang Delhi TTC. Friday's defeat was only the second for Bernadette in the entire season and ended a winning streak of four matches for the Romanian star.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers wrested the lead right back as Bernadette and Indian Player of the Tie, Manush Shah continued their undefeated run this season by blanking the Dabang Delhi TTC pair of Orawan and Sathiyan 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9) in the mixed doubles match.

Andreas Levenko kept Dabang Delhi TTC in the hunt by registering his first win of the season by defeating dangerous Manush 2-1 (11-8, 10-11, 11-8) in the second men's singles. With the tie squared at 6-6, it all boiled down to the second women's singles and Diya ensured the ticket to the final for Dabang Delhi TTC with an effortless 2-0 (11-8, 11-4) over Reeth Rishya of Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

Detailed scores:

Dabang Delhi TTC bt Ahmedabad SG Pipers 8-6:

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Lilian Bardet 1-2 (4-11, 11-5, 5-11)

Orawan Paranag bt Bernadettę Szocs 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-9)

Orawan Paranang/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Bernadette Szocs/Manush Shah 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 9-11)

Andreas Levenko bt Manush Shah 2-1 (11-8, 10-11, 11-8)

Diya Chitale bt Reeth Rishya 2-0 (11-8, 11-4).