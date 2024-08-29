UEFA Champions League To Hold Its Main Stage Draw Ceremony
The UEFA Champions League main stage draw ceremony will be held
on August 29, Azernews reports.
Scheduled to begin at 20:00 Baku time, the event will take place
in Monaco, France.
Prior to the draw, teams will be classified into four baskets
based on their UEFA coefficient rankings.
Starting from this season, 36 teams will compete in
the tournament, which will be organized in a new format. Before the
draw, the teams are divided into 4 baskets according to their
coefficients in the UEFA rating.
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's
premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd
season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup
to the UEFA Champions League.
This is the first season under a new format, where in the league
phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but
all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.
The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in
Munich, Germany.
The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will
automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league
phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World
Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25
UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
