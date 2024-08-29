Scarlet Macaw to Mandarin Duck: 7 most colorful birds in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Colorful birds are a captivating sight, with their vibrant feathers showcasing nature's artistry. These avian wonders, found across the globe, dazzle with their brilliant hues, making them true marvels of the natural world

Check out the 7 most colourful birds in the World from Toucan to Mandarin Duck

The Indian Peafowl, or peacock, is renowned for its iridescent blue and green plumage. The male's magnificent tail feathers, adorned with eye-like patterns

With its vivid red, blue, yellow feathers, Scarlet Macaw is one of most striking birds in the Amazon rainforest. This parrot's radiant colors help it blend into the vibrant canopy

The Mandarin Duck is a symbol of beauty in East Asia, adorned with an array of bright colors, including orange, green, and purple

A true rainbow in flight, the Rainbow Lorikeet sports a kaleidoscope of colors with its bright blue head, green wings, and orange belly. This bird is found in Australia

The Resplendent Quetzal, native to Central America, is a symbol of freedom. Its has emerald green body, contrasting with a crimson breast, and long flowing tail feathers

Found in Central and South American rainforests, its vivid green, yellow, and orange plumage blends perfectly with the tropical foliage

The Lilac-Breasted Roller is a bird of incredible beauty, found across sub-Saharan Africa. Its vibrant plumage, a blend of lilac, blue, green, and brown, makes it a favorite