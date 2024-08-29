NATO member excludes transferring long-range weapons to Kiev

(MENAFN) Finland’s President Alexander Stubb has definitively ruled out the provision of high-precision long-range weaponry to Ukraine at this time, citing national security concerns due to Finland's proximity to Russia. In an interview with Finnish state broadcaster Yle on Tuesday, Stubb reaffirmed Helsinki’s commitment to supporting Ukraine but indicated that the current situation does not warrant the transfer of long-range arms.



Stubb emphasized Finland’s strategic position on the 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, noting the country's significant role in the broader defense landscape. “We are at the frontline,” he explained, highlighting the importance of ensuring Finland’s own defense capabilities are robust enough to prevent potential attacks from the Russian side. “Our priority is to ensure that our territory remains secure and cannot be threatened from Russia,” he added.



While Finland will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, Stubb clarified that the type of support will not include long-range weapons. Despite this, he assured that there would be no restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons by Ukrainian forces. “To directly answer the question: yes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces can use Western weapons to strike Russian territory,” he confirmed during a press conference earlier in the day.



In related developments, Finnish media outlet Iltalehti reported earlier this month that NATO plans to deploy an armored brigade, consisting of up to 5,000 troops, in southeastern Finland. This move is intended to bolster deterrence against Russia. According to the report, the Finnish government has deemed it necessary to station NATO forces in the region to enhance preventative measures against potential threats from Russia.

