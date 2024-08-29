(MENAFN) The Russian has issued a stark warning against using any messaging apps for official communications, citing concerns about information security. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized on Tuesday that no messaging application, including Telegram, is deemed secure enough for government use.



Peskov’s remarks came in the wake of the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. Durov was detained by French authorities on Saturday upon arriving in Paris from Azerbaijan. French officials have charged him with allegedly facilitating illegal activities on his platform, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and child exploitation, by not cooperating with their investigation into a third party.



Despite the arrest, Peskov denied that the Kremlin had instructed government officials to delete or "clean up" their communications. He highlighted that the use of messaging apps for official purposes breaches the rules and ethics of the presidential administration. According to Peskov, the administration does not use any messaging services for official communications due to their unreliable security standards.



Peskov’s comments were made against the backdrop of broader discussions about Telegram’s security. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov contradicted the skepticism surrounding Telegram’s security, asserting that Durov’s detention actually demonstrated the platform’s robustness.



The arrest of Durov and the ensuing discussions reflect ongoing tensions and concerns about digital privacy and the security of communication platforms used by both private individuals and government officials.

