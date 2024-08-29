Israeli military escalates its operations in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has escalated its operations in the occupied West Bank, entering the second day of an extensive offensive that has seen multiple locations come under attack. On Thursday morning, Israeli forces carried out another raid on the Al-Aroub refugee camp, situated north of Hebron in the southern West Bank. This operation marks the second incursion into the camp within a single day. The Israeli offensive has also targeted the Jenin and Nour Shams refugee camps in Tulkarm, where military sieges have led to heavy confrontations with local resistance fighters and substantial explosions.



The Israeli campaign extended beyond Hebron and Tulkarm to include the Al-Fara’a refugee camp in Tubas, located in the northern West Bank, and the town of Tuqu’, positioned southeast of Bethlehem. According to Al-Jazeera, significant explosions have been reported in the Jenin refugee camp, underscoring the severity of the clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian resistance groups. Reports from Hebrew media sources indicate that an Israeli soldier was injured in the Jenin camp due to gunfire from resistance fighters.



In Jenin, resistance fighters targeted a building where Israeli soldiers were stationed in the eastern part of the city. Despite facing aggressive responses from Israeli forces, several resistance fighters successfully evaded capture in the eastern neighborhoods of Jenin.



In response to the Israeli incursions, the Martyr Brigades of Abu Ali Mustafa, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), have claimed responsibility for deploying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against the Israeli troops in Jenin. The group has reported ongoing violent confrontations with the Israeli military throughout the region, reflecting the heightened intensity of the conflict.

