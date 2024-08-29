Polish Govt Approves 2025 Budget With Record Defence Spending

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, Aug 29 (IANS) The Polish has approved its 2025 budget, allocating nearly PLN 190 billion ($49.3 billion) for defence, a historic high.

The spending represents 4.7 per cent of Poland's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 with a robust increase in defence spending and key investments in infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a press held on Wednesday, Polish Prime Donald Tusk outlined the major aspects of the budget, highlighting the government's commitment to national defence and security.

The budget also includes provisions for a real increase in the minimum wage and the initiation of critical infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy and railway sectors.

In addition, the budget allocates PLN 222 billion ($57.6 billion) to healthcare, representing a significant increase from the previous year.

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski, who also spoke at the press conference, noted that the budget was formulated amid accelerating economic growth.

He projected a GDP growth rate of 3.1 per cent for 2024 and 3.9 per cent for 2025.

He further outlined expectations for increased public and private investments, along with a state budget deficit of PLN 289 billion ($74.9 billion) in 2025.