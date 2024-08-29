Addressing Global Water Crisis: Azerbaijan's Strategic Response To Resource Depletion

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Among the foremost global challenges today, climate change and
the depletion of water resources are of paramount concern.
Approximately two billion individuals worldwide lack access to safe
drinking water, while half of the global population encounters
severe water scarcity at least once annually. Presently, only 0.5%
of the Earth's water is accessible and usable as fresh water, and
the impacts of climate change are intensifying this critical issue.
Over the past two decades, surface water reserves-including soil
moisture, snow, and ice-have diminished by up to one centimeter
annually, posing significant risks to water security.
According to the World Resources Institute, 36 countries are
already experiencing water stress, meaning that water required for
settlements, industries, and farms is fully utilizing available
resources. The water crisis has consistently been listed among the
top five Global Risks by the World Economic Forum.
Water stored in glaciers and snowpacks is projected to decline
further over the century, reducing water availability in regions
that are home to more than one-sixth of the world's population,
particularly those reliant on meltwater from major mountain ranges
during dry periods.
In Azerbaijan, surface water resources total 30 billion cubic
meters, with 30% originating within the republic and 70% from
neighboring countries. Recent climate changes have led to a sharp
decrease in these resources, with the volume dropping to 17 billion
cubic meters in 2022.
Addressing this issue is a priority for state policy. On August
28, Baku hosted an event titled "The Role of Water Management
Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture: COP29 Round Table
Discussions," where the decrease in water resources in Azerbaijan
was discussed.
Firudin Taghiyev, head of the Department of Land Use Control at
the Ministry of Agriculture, reported an 18% reduction in glacier
areas in Azerbaijan over the past seven years. He also noted an
18-20% decrease in water resources entering the country in recent
years, with a 4.2% reduction in the area of mountain lakes compared
to the previous August. Taghiyev highlighted that the Kura River is
experiencing low water levels and, in recent years, has reversed
its flow direction, indicating severe problems with the river's
ability to reach the sea, which ultimately affects water
resources.
The primary water challenges in Azerbaijan include the failure
to implement an effective water balance and crop accounting system
for resource assessment. The State Water Resources Agency, in
collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
and the Ministry of Agriculture, is working on this, though the
system remains incomplete.
The ongoing development of the Electronic Water Management
Information System aims to improve water resource management.
According to Rafik Verdiyev, deputy head of the Environmental
Policy Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,
the water balance system has been handed over, allowing for
real-time assessment of water resources using data from automatic
stations across most rivers.
This issue extends beyond Azerbaijan, affecting neighboring
countries such as Turkiye, Armenia, Georgia, and Iran. These
nations are also experiencing reductions in atmospheric
precipitation, which contribute to diminished water resources both
locally and across borders. The challenges are further compounded
by droughts, seasonal variations in river flow, and inefficient
management of floodwaters, which complicate irrigation and water
supply for agriculture.
Azerbaijan is home to 153 reservoirs with a combined capacity of
21.9 billion cubic meters. These reservoirs play a critical role in
flood regulation, energy generation, and agricultural support.
Notable reservoirs include Mingachevir, Shamkir, Yenikand, Araz,
Sarsang, Jeyranbatan, Takhtakorpu, Aghstafa, Varvara, Gyz Gala,
Zogalavachay, Khanbulanchay, Khachinchay, Khudafarin, and
Sugovushan. In April 2023, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree
for the construction of the Yingeja Reservoir, underscoring the
commitment to expanding water infrastructure and advancing a "green
economy."
Azerbaijan is also focused on optimizing water resource
management in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. Official reports
highlight the presence of 14 rivers, 9 reservoirs, and 7 aqueducts
in these liberated areas, with the Khudafar Reservoir being the
largest, holding 1 billion 612 million cubic meters. These
resources are essential for irrigation, potable water, and energy
in these regions.
The Sarsang Reservoir, located in Garabagh, suffered significant
damage due to prolonged Armenian occupation, which disrupted its
capacity to irrigate 100,000 hectares and affected surrounding
infrastructure. Following Azerbaijan's recent conflict victory, the
Sarsang Reservoir has undergone rehabilitation, including the
construction of a new 50-megawatt hydropower plant. Initially
developed under the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in
1976, the Sarsang Reservoir remains a vital strategic asset for
Azerbaijan.
It should be noted the Sarsang Reservoir in Garabagh, known for
its abundant water resources, has seen a record-breaking increase
in surface area this year compared to previous years. Satellite
images from 2024 reveal that the reservoir's water surface has
reached a peak of 1,065 hectares over the past decade. This
significant rise follows years of fluctuating water levels from
2014 to 2023.
The rehabilitation of the Sarsang Reservoir and the construction
of a new hydropower plant further illustrate Azerbaijan's strategic
approach to water resource management. As these initiatives
progress, they will play a vital role in ensuring the country's
water security and contributing to broader regional stability.
In Azerbaijan, the situation reflects these broader trends, with
a substantial decrease in surface water resources exacerbated by
climate change. Recent reductions in glacier areas and water
resources entering the country emphasize the need for effective
management and conservation strategies. The Baku event on water
management systems highlights ongoing efforts to address these
challenges, including the development of an Electronic Water
Management Information System.
