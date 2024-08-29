About 1,900 Children Still Remain In Frontline Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 38,000 residents, including about 1,900 children, are still residing in the frontline town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.



“Currently, 38,000 people, including nearly 1,900 children still remain in the city of Pokrovsk,” said the regional governor. He also noted that the Pokrovsk community was previously home to more than 80,000 people, including 13,000 children, prior to the start of the full-scale war.

According to the regional governor, international organizations and volunteers are helping people to leave the Pokrovsk community, while police officers and the State Emergency Service units are evacuating people directly from the front line.

Filashkin thanked, in particular, the Cherkasy, Poltava, Lviv, Zakarpattia regions and the city of Kropyvnytskyi, who helped residents from the Donetsk region.

“They host our people, provide them with everything they need, and Ukrposhta pays them all the necessary funds in accordance with the current legislation,” said the regional governor.

He also said that banking institutions will continue to work in Pokrovsk until the end of this week, while from Monday, September 2, only ATMs will operate.



According to Filashkin, this also applies to the work of other institutions that provide various services to the population, because“the situation in the Pokrovsk district is very difficult.”

As reported, the Donetsk region has the longest front line, which is about 300 km. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest sector.

Mandatory evacuation is ongoing in the region. Since August 20, Pokrovsk has been subject to mandatory evacuation of children.