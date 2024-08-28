Israeli Military Operation In Northern West Bank Results In 10 Palestinian Deaths

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A large-scale military operation by the Israeli in the northern occupied West has resulted in the deaths of 10 Palestinians. The operation, which involved drones, helicopters, and significant ground forces, led to violent clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Israeli army stated that the objective of the operation was to eliminate Palestinian resistance fighters armed with rifles and explosive devices. This operation coincides with ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023, which include daily raids met with resistance from Palestinian factions.

Egypt condemned the Israeli military raids, describing them as systematic violations of international law and the Geneva Conventions. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for a unified international stance to protect Palestinian civilians and end the targeting of non-combatants. It also warned of the severe risks posed by the ongoing Israeli operations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights also condemned the Israeli military actions, labelling them as violations of international law and warning of potential escalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that nine individuals were killed by Israeli soldiers' gunfire and two airstrikes targeting a vehicle in Jenin and a house in the Far'a camp in Tubas. The death toll in the West Bank has now reached at least 662, with approximately 5,400 wounded, following increased attacks by settlers and expanded military operations by the Israeli army.

The Palestinian Authority of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that over 10,200 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been arrested by Israeli forces since the beginning of the current conflict. This figure excludes detainees from Gaza, whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

In response, the US State Department imposed sanctions on the Israeli Hashomer Yosh organization and the coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement for their involvement in violence against Palestinians. The US emphasized the need for the Israeli government to hold accountable those responsible for violence against civilians.

In Gaza, the Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from Israeli aggression has risen to 40,534, with 93,778 wounded since 7 October 2023. The ministry noted that four massacres were committed in the Strip, with 58 dead and 131 wounded arriving at hospitals within 24 hours.