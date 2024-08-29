‘Golfer’ Rakul Preet Singh Says ‘Bahar Jao , Khelo Koodu’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) On the occasion of National Sports Day, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that her favourite is and urged all to go out and play.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she is seen hitting balls at a golf course. The clip features the actress playing golf in several picturesque courses. In one video, she is also seen playing the sport with Indian guru Sadhguru.

“Bahar jao , khelo koodu happppy national sports day!! What's your favorite sport?,” she wrote as the caption.

Rakul recently shared a glimpse of her menu and captioned it as“lunch on the go".

She took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of her lunch. The lunch bowl included rice, lauki (bottle gourd) and chicken. Rakul mentioned the same in the picture and wrote“Rice, lauki, chicken=yummy”. Adding to it, she wrote“Lunch on the go” along with a heart emoji.

Earlier, the actress was on a vacation with her husband Jackky Bhagnani and had shared beautiful pictures from her vacation.

She also shared a picture of her husband Jacky talking on the phone and captioned it as:“So tough to keep him off his work calls...Jackky we are pati, patni aur woh.”

Talking about the actress, Rakul made her debut in 2009 with a Kannada film“Gilli”. She later went on to feature in many south movies like“Loukyam”,“Nanaku Prematho” and“Jaya Janaki Nayaka”.

Rakul made her Bollywood debut with“Yaariyan” . She then went on to feature in many Hindi films like“De De Pyar De”. Recently, Rakul was seen in "Indian-2" starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by S. Shakar, the film is a sequel to Indian which was released in 1996. It was a much awaited sequel. However it could not repeat its 1990s performance.