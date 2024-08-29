Zelensky: Lifting Restrictions On Long-Range Strikes On Russia Will Help End War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons provided by international partners to strike military targets inside Russia will help Ukraine end the war as soon as possible.

The head of state said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“We continue to insist that their determination now – lifting the restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine now – will help us to end the war as soon as possible in a fair way for Ukraine and the world as a whole. The defense of life has the same meaning everywhere. I thank everyone in the world who is helping us!” the head of state said.

on Kursk operation: We continue to expand territory under our contro

Zelensky emphasized that all international partners should be more active in countering Russian terror.

“This terror must never become some kind of new alleged 'normalcy' for Europe,” the President stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine successfully tested the combat use of a new weapon - the Ukrainian long-range rocket drone "Palianytsia".