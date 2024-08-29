Belarus Expands List Of Goods Prohibited For Import And Sale
8/29/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The government of Belarus has added to the list of goods that
are prohibited for import and sale in the country.
The relevant decision was signed by the Prime Minister of
Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, Azernews reports, citing BELTA.
According to the decision, the following items are added to the
list of goods produced from non-friendly countries, which are
prohibited for import and sale in the territory of Belarus:
high-density polyethylene, tire products, OSB boards, plywood,
joinery and carpentry products, paper and sanitary products, paper
and cardboard, o including fiberglass and cotton upholstery.
It was noted that bags and suitcases, wallpaper, ceramic tiles,
sanitary-technical products, refrigerators, freezers and their
equipment, washing machines, and diapers were added to the list of
prohibited goods originating from Poland, the Czech Republic,
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The authorities stressed that the signed resolution is a
response to the European Union's decision to extend sanctions
against Belarus from July 1, 2024.
