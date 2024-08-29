Passport Seva Portal To Be Down For Five Days Will Resume On... Here Is Why
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Passport Seva Portal will be down for five days starting today i.e. August 29. In a notice issued on the official website, it said the the portal will be down due to technical maintenance.
The notice read: Passport Seva Portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants
