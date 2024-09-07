J&K Bank Take On Gokulam Kerala In Climate Cup Final Today
Date
9/7/2024 12:12:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K bank FC are set to take on two-time I-League champions Gokulam Kerala in the final match of Climate Cup 2024 on Saturday in Leh, Ladakh.
J&K Bank defeated North East United (Reserves) 1-0 in the semi-final game on Friday. Bank captain and striker Akif Reshi scored the solitary goal in the 33rd minute.
Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala defeated 1 Ladakh FC in the other semi-final on Friday.
The second edition of the Climate Cup tournament kicked off on September 1 and is being played at 11,000 feet Open Stadium in Spituk near Leh. Six teams competed in the event, including Skalzangling FC and Tibetan national team.
The tournament is organised by the Union Territory's administration, the Ladakh autonomous Hill Development and the Ladakh Football Association.
