Inside The Contest: Fierce 3-Way Battle In Srinagar's Zadibal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As preparations for the highly anticipated assembly in Jammu & Kashmir continue, the old city's Zadibal constituency is set to witness a fierce battle.

The Election Commission of India has accepted the candidature of 15 candidates while four candidates have been rejected. However, analysts say the main contest is going to be between former MLA Abid Hussain Ansari and National Conference's Tanvir Sadiq and Independent candidate Junaid Azim Mattoo.

Observers suggest that Gowher Ali of the People's Party (PDP) and Tanveer Hussain Pathan of the Apni Party are also likely to secure a share of votes.

Abid Hussain Ansari, now representing the Peoples Conference, is aiming to reclaim his former role as MLA of Zadibal. Previously, Abid served as an MLA under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and he is now banking on his past performance to regain the trust of voters in the constituency.

Abid urges voters to consider his previous contributions. He said that he is confident that the people will recognize the work he accomplished during his tenure.

“I am sure that the people of Zadibal will judge me on my past performance as an MLA. In the brief period when I was representing the people of Zadibal, I have tried to work for the development of the constituency,” Abid said while talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Abid Ansari is also receiving support from Shahid Ali Kachroo who contested as an independent candidate in 2014 Assembly elections and bagged 1329 votes. Abid is the uncle of Imran Ansari, an influential Shia cleric who enjoys considerable support in some segments of Shia localities.

Pertinently, in 2014 Assembly elections, a total of 18,404 votes were casted in favor of all the candidates. The voter percentage was (23.9%). Abid Ansari who belonged to the People's Democratic Party then gained a total of 7,852 votes.

The second runner-up in the previous elections was Peer Afaq of the National Conference, who received 4,849 votes. Given Afaq's defeat and the increasing influence of Tanvir Sadiq in the constituency, the National Conference has now endorsed Tanvir Sadiq as their candidate for the upcoming election.

Tanvir Sadiq is the son of former NC leader Sadiq Ali, and is considered a close aide of NC vice President Omar Abdullah.

He commenced his political career as an elected corporator (City council member). He previously contested 2008 Assembly elections as an independent candidate, but lost to NC's Peer Afaq. Tanvir was also a member of People's Democratic Party, but after the 2008 election results, he officially joined the National Conference.

He then became the Spokesperson of the NC in 2012. This was followed by a stint as political secretary to the former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Sadiq is banking on his party's support and that of party leaders figures like Aga Syed Ruhullah and Aga Mehmood.

Pertinently, after the delimitation exercise some areas of interior Dal, like Mir Behri Dal which belonged to the erstwhile Hazratbal constituency, has been added in Zadibal Assembly segment. Aga Ruhullah and Aga Mehmood, who have sizable support in Dal interiors, are expected to influence many voters in favor of Tanvir Sadiq.

Tanvir in his manifesto has promised one lakh jobs and development of roads and bridges if elected to power. He has also promised to develop Mir Behri Dal as a tourist village.

Competing as an independent candidate is former Mayor Junaid Azim Mattoo, who has framed his campaign as a stand against both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates. Mattoo's campaign message focuses on“a journey based on the unadulterated truth and the courage of conviction,” emphasizing his commitment to serving the people of Zadibal with integrity.

Interestingly, Mattoo entered politics by joining the People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone in 2009. He served as the party's spokesperson before quitting it in 2013 for the National Conference. He left NC in 2018.

He rejoined the People's Conference and became the mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation with the help of the BJP in 2018. Mattu left the PC to join the Apni Party in 2020. However, he resigned from the Apni party just ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

Mattoo's candidacy has added a new dimension to the political landscape, transforming what was initially seen as a two-way contest into a competitive three-way battle

Matto has been seen campaigning in Mir Behri Dal where he served as a corporator. Mattoo has done considerable development in the Shia pockets and eyes their support for the elections.

However, observers say Mattoo's role in the recent sectarian row revolving around Nauha khwani at Shah-e-Hamdan Shrine has demoralized his support base in many Shia localities he was earlier banking upon.”

Meanwhile, Tanvir Pathan from the Apni Party has also positioned himself as a dedicated public servant. Pathan, who is also a former corporator, assured voters of his efforts for the Zadibal ward and promised unprecedented development if elected.

“I will work day and night for my people” he said.

Interestingly he is one of the few candidates who has vowed to work against drug menace in his constituency.

Each contender brings a different perspective and set of priorities, making this election one of the most closely watched and fiercely contested in recent years. As the campaign heats up, voters in Zadibal will face the challenge of choosing from a wide array of political visions and promises.

The state is all set for the two-sided contest in Lal Chowk assembly segment where 11 candidates are in the electoral fray inducing the first-time contenders.

A total of 107199 voters will exercise their franchise on September 25, which include 53425 male, 53773 female and one transgender.

The poll body has finalized polling stations including 115 in urban and 22 in rural parts across the constituency.

As the constituency is set to go to polls on September 25, the main contest is expected between National Conference (NC) candidate and a first-time contender, Ahsan Pardesi and Apni Party's Muhammad Ashraf Mir.

Mir was earlier MLA Sonwar as he defeated the former chief minister Omar Abdullah with a margin of 4,783 votes.

However, in the recent Lok Sabha Apni Party witnessed a setback as the majority of voters from Lal Chowk constituency had voted in favour of NC candidate, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. From the Srinagar Parliamentary seat, NC had taken a lead in 16 assembly constituencies, followed by PDP with leads in two assembly segments.

While the poll preparations are going on, at least 12 candidates had filed their nominations while the form of a candidate Arsalan Yousuf Mir, who had filed the papers on the PDP ticket was rejected during the scrutiny held today.

The papers of 11 candidates were accepted during the scrutiny today.

Those who are in the electoral fray from Lal Chowk constituency include NC's Ahsan Pardesi, AP's Muhammad Ashraf Mir, PDP's Zuhaib Yousf Mir, BJP's Aijaz Hussain Rather, Abdul Rashid Haroon from Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC), Qazi Zaheer Abbas Bhatti from All India Forward Bloc and independent candidates-Gazanfar Ali, Nissar Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Sarwar Hussain, Khatija Zareen and Manzoor Ahmad Bhat.

It would be an interesting showdown as the first-time contender Ahsan Pardesi is contesting against the candidate, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, who was already defeated the former chief minister Omar Abdullah in previous assembly elections.

The Banihal constituency of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an intense contest between both the constituents of INDIA alliance, where Congress and National Conference are facing each other in a 'Friendly'. The polling in

the segment scheduled in the first phase on September 18.

A total 1, 26,096 voters of Banihal Constituency will decide the fate of seven competing candidates, while the main battle is between Vikar Rasool Wani of Congress and Sajad Saheen of National Conference.

The segment has 65026 male voters and 61069 are females while one transgender also registered in the electoral list.

The election commission has setup 196 polling stations across the constituency of which just five came under urban category while 189 were in rural areas.



In recently concluded Lok sabha elections, INDI alliance candidate from Congress managed an overwhelming lead of 37820 votes over BJP. Congress party candidate got 48306 votes while BJP managed 10486 votes only. However, in April 2024 during Lok Sabha

both NC and Congress fought together but this time facing each other.

Others who are contesting included Mohammad Saleem Bhat of BJP, Imtiaz Ahmed Shan of PDP, Mudssiar Azmat of Aam Aadmi Party, Munazar Ahmed Malik and Bashir Shmed Shan both Independent.

Wani, a former minister in

NC –Congress collation and ex JKPCC president represented the constituency as MLA since 2008 for two terms and hoping to strike hat-trick while Sajad Saheen fought with his party high command and compelled the leadership to amend the initial seat sharing formula and close deal with 'friendly contest' on some seats including Banihal.

In 2014 despite Modi wave across the country, Vikar Rasool Wani of Congress managed to clinch the seat with 17,671 votes. The runner up was Bashir Ahmed Runyal of the JKPDP party. The margin of victory was 4,349 votes.

In the 2008 elections, Vikar Rasool won with 8,287 votes. The runner up was Showkat Javed of IND party. The margin of victory was 3,033 votes.

Despite pre poll alliance both Congress and NC fielded their candidates for Banihal assembly constituency as both the parties could not come to an agreement and failed to reach a consensus on five assembly seats including on Banihal seat.

However senior party leaders claimed it is a friendly contest on the Banihal seat but the ground situation is different.

Earlier Sangaldan and Gool was part of Gool-Arnas constituency after delimitation in 2022 both Gool and Sangaldan carved out and merged with Banihal assembly constituency .

As preparations for the highly anticipated assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir continue, the Rafiabad constituency in north Kashmir, a long-time political hotspot, is set to witness a heated contest. The race is shaping up to be a fierce battle among candidates from the National Conference (NC), Apni Party and People's Conference (PC).

The Rafiabad constituency (8-Rafiabad) includes Watergam, Dangiwacha, Rohama, Tujjer, Bomai, Seelo and parts of Zaingeer, which were added following recent delimitation.

With approximately 130,000 eligible voters-57,000 males and 55,900 females-the constituency is a key battleground.

Javaid Dar (National Conference)

Javaid Dar, a long-time NC member, has a strong political legacy. His father, Mohammad Yousuf Dar, served as an MLA in 1972 under the Indian National Congress. Javaid Dar himself was elected as an MLA in 2008, securing 13,198 votes against PDP's Mohammad Dilawar Mir, who received 12,982 votes.

Yawer Dilwar Mir (Apni Party)

Yawer Dilwar Mir previously won the 2014 assembly elections on a PDP ticket, garnering 17,918 votes against the People's Conference's Abdul Gani Vakil, who received 15,584 votes. Mir has a notable political background; his father, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, was a two-time MLA, winning in 2002 on an NC ticket with 11,576 votes and in 1996 on a Janata Dal seat with 9,084 votes.

Abdul Gani Vakil (People's Conference)

An advocate-turned-politician, A G Vakil has contested the assembly elections three times but has yet to secure a win. In the 2014 elections, he was the runner-up with 15,584 votes. He also contested in 2008, where he received 7,513 votes.

Analysts say that Sajad Ahmed Dar of the Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) could act as a vote splitter, which could impact Vakil's chances in Zaingeer, an area where Vakil previously held influence.

In 2014, the Rafiabad constituency had 80,165 electors, with 55,451 valid votes. Yawar Ahmad Mir (PDP) won with 17,918 votes, while Abdul Gani Vakil (NC) was second with 15,584 votes, losing by a margin of 2,334 votes.

In 2008, the constituency had 70,900 electors and 36,772 valid votes. Javaid Ahmad Dar (NC) won with 13,198 votes. Mohammad Dilawar Mir (PDP) was second with 12,982 votes, losing by a narrow margin of 216 votes.

The Pahalgam Assembly constituency in south Kashmir's Anantnag district is gearing up for a high-stakes triangular contest in the upcoming election. Candidates from various parties are intensifying their efforts to win over voters.

The key contenders are Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kaloo) from the National Conference (NC), Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Rafi Ahmad Mir from the Apni Party.

Political analysts are of the opinion that the NC might have a slight advantage due to the division of PDP votes between the old candidate, Rafi Ahmad Mir, now with the Apni Party, and the new PDP candidate, Dr Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui.

Rafi Ahmad Mir

Rafi Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sallar in Pahalgam, began his political career with the NC, winning elections in 1987. However, he lost subsequent elections in 1996 and 2002. He later joined the PDP, winning the assembly seat in 2008, but lost in 2014 by a narrow margin of around 900 votes. Mir served as the General Secretary of the PDP and held an administrative position as Vice Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation under Mehbooba Mufti's government before switching to the Apni Party. Mir's strong local base and experience make him a major contender, analysts believe.

Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kaloo)

Altaf Ahmad Wani, also known as Altaf Kaloo, began his political career in 2008 with an unsuccessful bid for the assembly on an NC ticket. He was later appointed as a Member of the Legislative Council in 2009 and won the assembly seat in 2014 with a margin of 904 votes. Analysts note that Wani also has a strong local base and is considered a significant contender.

Dr Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui

Dr Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui, a relative of Mehbooba Mufti, is contesting for the first time in this election. Although the seat has been previously held by PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Siddiqui is expected to benefit from the party's strong local base.

According to analysts, Siddiqui could pose a tough challenge to his opponents, as local voters have previously supported both Rafi Ahmad Mir and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo.

In the 2014 election, Altaf Ahmad Wani secured 25,232 votes, while Rafi Ahmad Mir received 24,328 votes. In 2008, Rafi Ahmad Mir garnered 24,316 votes compared to Wani's 13,394 votes. Analysts suggest that Mir's recent association with the PDP could split its vote base, potentially giving NC an edge.

Historically, the Pahalgam seat has been held by Altaf Ahmad Wani (NC) in 2014, Rafi Ahmad Mir (PDP) in 2008, Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) in 2002, Ab Kabir Bhat (NC) in 1996, Rafi Ahmad Mir (NC) in 1987, Pyare Lal Handoo (NC) in 1983 and 1977, Makhan Lal Fotedar (Indian National Congress) in 1972

In the 47-Pahalgam Assembly constituency, there are 69,693 voters (34,983 males and 34,710 females) across 101 polling stations (12 urban and 89 rural).

Ganderbal, Kangan Gear Up For Polls

With the announcement of Assembly Elections 2024, Ganderbal district is gearing up for 2nd phase of the elections with more than 2.08 lakh electorates set to exercise their right to franchise on polling day.

The district is fully prepared to conduct the election in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner on the scheduled polling day.

The district comprises two Assembly Constituencies; Kangan (ST) and Ganderbal with 2,08,018 registered voters, including 1,04,162 males and 1,03,856 females.

A comprehensive network of 267 polling stations has been established by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accommodate voters across the district, ensuring accessibility by road and availability of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) such as Ramps, Electricity, Drinking Water and separate toilets for men and women.

Kangan (ST) has 78,904 voters (40,000 males and 38,904 females) with 110 polling stations. Likewise, Ganderbal has 1,29,114 voters (64,162 males, 64,952 females) with 157 polling stations. (with KNO inputs)