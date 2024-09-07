Authorities Bar Friday Prayers At Jamia Put Mirwaiz Under House Arrest

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities placed chief cleric of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest before disallowing congregational prayers at the central Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the organization in charge of maintaining the ancient mosque, claimed in a statement that the administration had barred Friday prayers at the grand mosque for the seventh consecutive Friday.

Authorities, it claimed, also placed the chief cleric of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest at his Nigeen residence here, restricting him from carrying out his religious duties.

The Anjuman Auqaf termed the move as extremely 'unfortunate and reprehensible' asking the government as to why Jamia Masjid is being 'targeted' and Mirwaiz was not let to fulfill his religious duties even after being released from custody.

“Authorities informed Mirwaiz that he has been detained at home and won't be allowed to go to Jamia Masjid today to deliver the Friday sermon and offer congregational prayers there,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz in a message said that he wasn't allowed to move out of his home and deliver Friday Sermon at Jamia Masjid.

“It's another Friday that I was barred from going to Jamia Masjid to offer the sermon and obligatory Friday prayers. It's been a routine since I was released from house detention last September after going to courts. I am allowed freedom of movement for a few weeks and then detained at home at the discretion of the authorities, by placing a vehicle in front of my gate. Without giving any reason I am simply informed that I can't move out,” the message adds.