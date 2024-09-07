China's Sharp Sword Combat Drones Cutting Into US Airpower

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China is ramping up development of its GJ-11 Sharp Sword, a stealthy flying-wing uncrewed combat air vehicle (UCAV) with the potential to reshape the future of drone warfare, The Warzone reported .

Planet Labs satellite imagery reviewed by The Warzone shows two GJ-11s active at Malan Air Base in western Xinjiang province, a known Chinese hub for uncrewed testing.

The GJ-11, designed for strike missions and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks, has been increasingly linked to future operations with crewed J-20 stealth fighters and potential deployment from People's Liberation Army–Navy (PLA-N) aircraft carriers.

The Warzone notes that China's surge in UCAV testing activity contrasts starkly with the US military's lack of similar publicly acknowledged projects.

The War Zone mentions that the GJ-11's development includes testing for cooperative operations and high autonomy. It notes that the GJ-11's evolution, from its less stealthy prototype first seen in 2013 to its more advanced iterations, underscores China's broad ambitions in uncrewed aerial technology and commitment to advancing its UCAV capabilities.

In contrast to China, the report says that the US has shifted focus to lower-cost drones intended to work closely with crewed jets, leaving a noticeable gap in the development of stealthy flying-wing UCAVs.

This strategic divergence points to a significant shift in aerial combat technology, with China potentially gaining an edge in uncrewed stealth capabilities, The Warzone report says.

In terms of the GJ-11's capability, Parth Satam mentions in an August 2024 article for The Aviationist that the UCAV is notable for its stealth capabilities and advanced design, featuring a tailless flying wing structure and top-mounted air intake. Satam says that the GJ-11 can operate from China's Type 075 amphibious assault ships, enhancing its versatility.