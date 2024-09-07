DG BSF Holds Interaction With DGP J&K
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the Police Headquarters on Friday. He was accompanied by Inspector General (IG) BSF Kashmir Ashok Yadav.
During the visit, the DG BSF interacted with the Director General of Police, J&K R.R. Swain, and other top ranked J&K Police officers. Spl DG J&K Police & DGP Designate Nalin Prabhat, ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ ,M.K. Sinha, ADGP Law and order Vijay Kumar were also present during the interaction.
The officers during the interaction focused on prevailing security scenario along the borders and in the hinterland with an emphasis on counter-infiltration measures to ensure the safety and security of the people officers highlighted the crucial importance of intelligence sharing and enhanced collaboration between the BSF and J&K Police in addressing security challenges.
