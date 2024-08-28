Double A Ceiling Fixers Pty Ltd Expands Services For Growing Home Renovation Demand

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Beckenham, 28th August, 2024 - Double A Ceiling Fixers Pty Ltd, a leading ceiling installation and repair provider in Perth, announced today that it will expand its offerings to include comprehensive home renovation solutions. This strategic move is in response to increased customer demand and the booming Home Renovation market.

With over 10 years of experience in the industry, Double A Ceiling Fixers has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. The company's decision to broaden its scope of services aligns with its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of homeowners in New South Wales.

"We've always prided ourselves on delivering top-notch ceiling solutions," said the Founder and CEO of Double A Ceiling Fixers. "Now, we're excited to apply our expertise and attention to detail to home renovation projects. We aim to provide our clients with a seamless, one-stop solution for all their home improvement needs."

The expanded services include:

Kitchen and bathroom renovations

Open-plan living area transformations

Home extensions and additions

Custom cabinetry and built-ins

Flooring installation and refinishing

Interior and exterior painting

Double A Ceiling Fixers has invested in new equipment, expanded its workforce, and implemented advanced project management software to support this expansion. These enhancements will ensure the same level of efficiency and quality that customers have come to expect from the company's ceiling services.

"We understand that renovating can be stressful for homeowners. From the initial consultation to the final reveal, we aim to make the process as smooth and enjoyable as possible." said the Founder.

As part of its launch into the home renovation market, Double A Ceiling Fixers offers free in-home consultations for renovation projects booked.

For more information about Double A Ceiling Fixers and its new home renovation services

About

Double A Ceiling Fixers Pty Ltd: Having 10 years of experience, Double A Ceiling Fixers is a family-owned business based in Perth. The company specializes in ceiling installation, repair, and now full home renovations, serving residential and commercial clients.



Summary

Double A Ceiling Fixers' team of skilled tradespeople and project managers brings a wealth of experience to every renovation project. The company emphasizes personalized service, working closely with homeowners to bring their visions to life while adhering to budgets and timelines.

