Bihar Police Arrest Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) Bihar claimed to have solved the murder case of BJP leader Munna Sharma by arresting one of the accused, Karan Kumar, on Wednesday.

Munna Sharma, who was the former Mandal president of the BJP, was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in the Patna City Chowk area on September 9 at around 4:30 am.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, leading to a police investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Roshan Kumar, the Rural SP of Patna district, confirmed Karan Kumar's arrest and mentioned that he has a history of criminal activity.

“The murder of Munna Sharma was orchestrated by Sunny Malik, a neighbour of the deceased, who had an ongoing dispute with him. Sunny Malik allegedly hired Karan Kumar and another criminal to carry out the murder as part of his plan to eliminate Munna Sharma,” Roshan Kumar said.

During the investigation, the official of Patna Police said that the crime was meticulously planned by Sunny Malik.

As part of the plan, Malik arranged for a stolen bike to be used in the crime. On the morning of September 9, Munna Sharma was on the road to hire an auto-rickshaw for his relatives when three bike-borne assailants approached him. One of the pillion riders shot Sharma in the back of the neck and fled from the spot.

Sharma's family members rushed him to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The bike used in the crime was found to have been stolen on September 7 from the Karbigahiya locality near Patna Junction railway station. After committing the murder, the assailants abandoned the bike at another place.

Rural SP Roshan Kumar highlighted the crucial role of CCTV footage in solving the case.

“The cameras captured the suspects during the commission of the crime and while abandoning the bike. Karan Kumar, one of the accused, has been arrested. He has a history of criminal activity, including a murder in 2021 and involvement in liquor smuggling. The police are actively searching for the other two suspects involved in the crime,” he said.