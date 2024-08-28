John Reitano, MD, Uses Connectomics To Personalize Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Treatment At Delve Psychiatry

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As medical science advances, researchers gain a better understanding of how the human body works. The brain is no exception, and a relatively new field of connectomics now analyzes how neurons with one another within the brain. Board-certified psychiatrist John Reitano, MD, applies this growing body of knowledge to help people with major depressive, anxiety, attention-deficit / hyperactivity (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive (OCD) disorders and other conditions at Delve Psychiatry in Las Vegas, Nevada.







Image caption: John Reitano, MD of Delve Psychiatry in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Specifically, Dr. Reitano applies connectomics to personalize treatment with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive, medication-free option that uses magnetic waves to stimulate activity in the brain.

To help patients toward their best outcomes, Dr. Reitano and the Delve Psychiatry team start by having the patient complete functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). With their fMRI report in hand, Dr. Reitano can analyze the brain and potentially identify networks that might be contributing to the individual's mental health symptoms.

This allows him to individualize and target the TMS treatment to those specific neural networks, ideally improving the results. Dr. Reitano has successfully used TMS therapy personalized with fMRI reports to help individuals with major depressive disorder (i.e., depression), OCD, ADHD , and chronic pain.

With a personalized plan, Dr. Reitano and the Delve Psychiatry team can apply TMS to help stimulate underactive parts of the brain, encourage the creation of new neural networks, and normalize brain activity. This option can be particularly effective for people who have tried other treatments with little to no results.

Dr. Reitano tailors his treatment recommendations to the patient, but most people who choose TMS get treatment about five days a week for around six weeks. Each session usually lasts about a half-hour and most patients report that it's comfortable. Additionally, TMS comes with no downtime. People can return to their day immediately after their appointment at Delve Psychiatry.

To stay on the leading edge of TMS and related treatments, Dr. Reitano routinely attends conferences and meetings with leading researchers, biomedical engineers, and clinicians practicing in this space. He recently attended the 2024 NYC Neuromodulation Conference, where attendees gathered with the goal of expanding understanding about how the modulation of brain networks impacts clinical findings.

Dr. Reitano has also been invited to the Connectomics Circle Member Summit in Houston in late September 2024. Neurosurgeons, neurologists, and other psychiatrists of this group share a mission to advance connectomics and brain network analysis.

Patients looking to tap into the latest in mental health innovation paired with a personalized treatment approach can find it at Delve Psychiatry. From the Las Vegas Medical District, Dr. Reitano and the Delve team offer TMS treatment in addition to medication management, psychotherapy, and ketamine infusion therapy .

About Delve Psychiatry:

Board-certified psychiatrist John Reitano, MD did his residency and served on the volunteer faculty at The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He and the team at Delve Psychiatry are committed to delivering excellent behavioral health care by integrating experience with innovation. By expanding the array of treatment options for depression, anxiety, and more, they are able to offer personalized care, ultimately leading to optimized outcomes.

The Delve Psychiatry team specializes in medication management, psychotherapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, and will soon be doing ketamine infusion therapy. They operate from their office in the Las Vegas Medical District.

Learn more at

Delve Psychiatry, 526 S Tonopah Drive, Suites 140-160, Las Vegas, NV 89106 | 702.897.7250

News Source: Delve Psychiatry