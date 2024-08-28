ITIDA, Caritech Partner To Boost Egypt's Software Development Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Information Development Agency (ITIDA) has partnered with CARITech, a leading provider of digital solutions for the global sector, to enhance the Egyptian software development sector.

The partnership formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed Wednesday, will see CARITech benefit from training, certification, consultation and assessment services provided by the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC), a branch of ITIDA.

Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, said the partnership underscores the agency's commitment to supporting Egyptian IT companies and enhancing their global competitiveness.“This partnership is designed to drive innovation in the software industry, focusing on skill development, improving digital talent efficiency, and accrediting them with international certifications,” he said.

El-Zaher stressed the importance of ITIDA's efforts to provide a comprehensive suite of training, consultancy, and international certification services through partnerships like this one.“This approach not only enhances the capabilities of IT companies but also ensures the quality of their services, thereby strengthening Egypt's position as a global hub for exporting IT services,” he said.

The MoU also outlines the exchange of expertise and insights between the two parties to elevate knowledge and enhance efficiency.

Ismail Ali, CEO of CARITech, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising the benefits for both companies.“We are proud of our partnership with ITIDA, the leading entity in developing and growing the IT sector in Egypt,” he said.

“This partnership enables our employees to benefit from the training, certifications, and consultancy services provided by ITIDA.”

Ali highlighted the importance of investing in employees and aligning them with international standards.

“This contributes to reinforcing our firm commitment to strategically investing in our employees, enhancing their efficiency, and qualifying them in line with the highest international standards, while providing them with promising career paths,” he said.

He continued,“Our partnership also facilitates the exchange of information and expertise between CARITech and ITIDA through different forums. CARITech strives to stay continuously informed of the latest trends in the IT sector to improve its competitiveness in global markets.”

CARITech currently provides services to a group of banks, particularly in the Americas, focusing on the transformation and development of core banking systems as well as round-the-clock (24/7) technical support. The company plans to extend its services to the Middle East and Africa in the near future.

CARITech has recognized the success of its partnership with SECC, noting the exceptional expertise of its consultants in providing specialised services. This collaboration has significantly contributed to the efficiency of the software development processes, enabling CARITech to achieve Level 3 certification in the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services – one of the most prestigious global quality certifications in the software industry.