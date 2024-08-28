Deal Box Ventures Expands To Asia-Pacific, Opens Honolulu Office To Drive Pan-Global Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deal Box, a leader in democratizing access to alternative investments, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a new office in Honolulu. This office will serve as the hub for Deal Box Ventures' mission to deal sourcing and support pan-global ventures, reinforcing its commitment to fostering innovation across borders.

Breaking Barriers in Alternative Investments

Deal Box has been at the forefront of a movement to make alternative investments accessible to individual investors. Despite controlling over half of the world's wealth, individual investors allocate less than 5% of their portfolios to alternative assets-far below the 30% to 50% typical of institutional investors like pensions and endowments. Through its pioneering use of tokenization, Deal Box is bridging this gap, empowering individual investors with opportunities that were once out of reach.

“Our mission at Deal Box has always been to democratize access to high-quality alternative investments,” said Thomas Carter, Founder and General Partner at Deal Box Ventures.“With the launch of our Honolulu office, we are excited to bring these opportunities to the Asia-Pacific region, tapping into a dynamic market with immense potential for growth. Our focus will be on supporting businesses that are not just leaders in their home countries, but that have the potential to become global champions."

Honolulu: The New Gateway to APAC Opportunities

The opening of the Honolulu office marks a significant milestone in Deal Box Ventures' global strategy. Situated strategically in the heart of the Pacific, this new base will enable Deal Box Ventures to capitalize on emerging opportunities throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The Honolulu office will serve as a critical hub for identifying and nurturing high-impact investments that align with Deal Box's focus on transformative technology sectors.

“Honolulu provides an ideal location for our APAC headquarters, allowing us to be at the center of a rapidly growing region,” said Carter.“This office will play a key role in our strategy to source and support pan-global companies that can scale their innovations across multiple markets.”

First APAC Investment: Pioneering Renewable Energy with Kanoa Winds

Deal Box Ventures is also thrilled to announce its first investment in the region: Kanoa Winds. This Hawaii-based company is revolutionizing renewable energy with its Vertical Coaxial Contra-rotating Twin Blades (VCCT) wind turbine technology. Successfully deployed in Japan for over 15 years, this technology offers a compact, quiet, and wildlife-friendly solution for wind power generation in both urban and environmentally sensitive areas.

The Honolulu office has played a crucial role in bringing Kanoa Winds to the forefront of the APAC market. Deal Box Ventures is leading the Series A funding round, supporting Kanoa Winds' growth and the broader deployment of its groundbreaking technology across the region.

Carter further states,“Kanoa Winds is exactly the type of innovative, impact-driven company we are looking to support. Their advanced wind turbine technology not only aligns with our decarbonization focus but also has the potential to redefine renewable energy in Hawaii and beyond. We are proud to lead their Series A and support their expansion in the APAC region."

Kanoa Winds CEO, Dr. Kaname Takeya, added, "We are excited to partner with Deal Box Ventures as we expand our technology's footprint beyond Hawaii. Their strategic presence in Honolulu and commitment to supporting global innovation will be instrumental in scaling our efforts across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond."

Driving Pan-Global Ventures with a Strategic Vision

As Deal Box Ventures extends its reach into APAC, it remains committed to its broader vision of supporting pan-global companies-those that not only innovate locally but scale their impact globally.

About Deal Box

Deal Box is a leading capital markets advisory firm and RWA real world asset tokenization platform, providing a comprehensive "one-stop shop" for entrepreneurs to access capital markets. With decades of expertise, Deal Box assists companies throughout the entire capital markets life cycle process-from capital formation to exit implementing public company best practices for private entities. Specializing in both traditional and digital securities, Deal Box has pioneered the Investment PackagingTM diligence process, which streamlines fundraising, enhances transparency, and ensures compliance. Since its inception, Deal Box has packaged hundreds of early-to-mid-stage companies, generating millions in direct and syndicated investments. By leveraging cutting-edge financial technology, Deal Box redefines the ownership experience for both retail and professional investors, democratizing access to capital markets and paving the way for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

About Deal Box Ventures

Deal Box Ventures is the venture capital arm of Deal Box, dedicated to backing mission-driven, founder-led Web3 and emerging growth companies who are leveraging new technologies to drive meaningful societal advancements. The fund primarily targets Seed, Series A, Series B, Emerging growth, Web3 technology companies in Blockchain, AI, Tokenization, and Web3 infrastructure. Leveraging a unique partnership with Deal Box, which has packaged hundreds of companies which helped secure hundreds of millions in capital over 25 years, Deal Box Ventures gains unparalleled access to proprietary deal flow and market insights, enabling it to strategically invest in transformative technologies. The fund focuses on helping teams that are enabling enterprises to transition their data and operations on-chain, thereby enhancing transparency, trust, and efficiency in their interactions with stakeholders. Leveraging strategic relationships and deep expertise, Deal Box Ventures is catalyzing the transformation of industries by enabling simple, safe, and secure solutions.

About Kanoa Winds

Kanoa Winds is at the forefront of transforming Hawaii's energy landscape, leveraging its innovative Vertical Coaxial Contra-rotating Twin Blades (VCCT) wind turbine technology. With over 15 years of proven success in Japan, Kanoa Winds has exclusive rights to import, manufacture, and distribute this technology in the U.S. The VCCT turbines are designed for maximum efficiency, operating across a wide range of wind speeds and producing minimal noise, making them ideal for urban and environmentally sensitive areas. By addressing Hawaii's over-reliance on fossil fuels, Kanoa Winds is not just contributing to the state's ambitious goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045 but is also tapping into a $11 billion market opportunity. The company's focus on sustainability and innovation positions it as a key player in the global shift toward clean energy.

