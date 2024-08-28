Movavi Video Editor 24: Major Update Released

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILDWOOD, MISSOURI, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Movavi, a global developer of multimedia software, has announced the release of Movavi Editor 24, a significant update to its widely used video editing software. This latest version introduces a range of features aimed at enhancing both user experience and editing precision, particularly for those new to video creation.New Features in Movavi Video Editor 24Movavi Video Editor 24 includes several noteworthy updates:*Enhanced User Interface: The updated interface is designed to be more user-friendly, allowing for easier navigation and a streamlined editing process. This improvement is particularly beneficial for beginners, offering a cleaner and more intuitive workspace.*Precision Cutting Tool: The new Blade tool has been introduced to enable frame-accurate video cuts. This feature allows users to achieve more precise edits, an essential aspect of professional-grade video production.*AI-Powered Motion Tracking: The software now incorporates advanced artificial intelligence for motion tracking. This technology enables the seamless tracking of objects within a video, whether they are images, memes, stickers, or other media elements, simplifying the editing process with a single click.*In-Editor Effects Store: Movavi has integrated its Effects Store into the editor itself, allowing users to trial all available effects packs directly within the software. This feature provides an opportunity to explore creative options without interrupting the editing workflow.*New Blending Modes: Thirteen additional blending modes have been added to this version, offering users more choices for creating smoother overlay effects and enhancing the visual appeal of their projects.*Advanced Color Correction Tools: The latest update includes professional-grade color adjustment tools, enabling more refined color correction. This enhancement is aimed at users seeking greater control over the visual quality of their videos.Background and Company InformationMovavi has been developing software for multimedia content creation since 2004, with a focus on making video, photo, and audio editing accessible to users of all skill levels. The company's product portfolio includes Movavi Video Converter, Movavi Photo Editor, Movavi Slideshow Maker, and Movavi Video Suite, all recognized for their ease of use, speed, and comprehensive features. Movavi's commitment to innovation is reflected in its integration of artificial intelligence tools, which assist users in enhancing their media content quickly and effectively.

Marion Allison

Movavi Software Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.