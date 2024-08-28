Powerpatent Showcased AI Patent Drafting Technology At 'Protecting IP In The Digital Age' Conference On August 28, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bao Tran speaking at IP Event

Ben Dubin, Venture Capitalist at FuncMed Ventures

Powerful Idea

Jones Day FinAccelerate PowerPatent

Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

- Ben Dubin, Venture Capitalist

SUNNYVALE, CA, US, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerPatent, a leader in AI-driven patent solutions, will showcase its innovative at the upcoming "Protecting IP in the Digital Age" virtual conference on August 28, 2024, from 12:00-1:30 PM EST / 9:00-10:30 AM PST.

The "Protecting IP in the Digital Age" event features a diverse program covering various aspects of IP management in the digital world. PowerPatent's participation aligns with the conference's focus on leveraging new technologies to enhance IP protection strategies.

IP professionals, patent attorneys, and corporate executives attending the event are encouraged to engage with PowerPatent's representatives to learn more about how AI can enhance their patent strategies and processes in the digital age.

Join us to discover how AI is revolutionizing patent drafting and management. Learn how our cutting-edge tools can streamline your IP processes, enhance portfolio management, and provide strategic insights in today's digital landscape.

At the event, PowerPatent will showcase its cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that are revolutionizing the patent drafting and management process. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how PowerPatent's platform streamlines patent creation, enhances portfolio management, and provides valuable insights for IP strategy in the digital age.

"We are excited to showcase our innovative technology at this important event," said attorney Bao Tran . "As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so too must our approaches to IP protection. Our AI-powered solutions are at the forefront of this evolution, enabling IP professionals to work more efficiently and effectively in securing and managing intellectual property rights."

Key highlights of PowerPatent's presentation will include:

*Demonstrations of AI-assisted patent drafting and prosecution

*Insights into efficient patent portfolio management in the digital era

*Discussion of AI's role in the future of intellectual property protection

About PowerPatent

PowerPatent is a leading provider of AI-powered patent drafting and management software, dedicated to empowering innovators and IP professionals with efficient and effective tools for protecting intellectual property in the digital age.

For more please visit

Mary Kimani

PowerPatent

+1 669-232-3440

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Patent Drafting How To

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.