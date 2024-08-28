Mukhtar Babayev Discusses Climate Financing With Australia's Minister Of Energy
Date
8/28/2024 10:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The President of the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29),
Muxtar Babayev, discussed cooperation issues with Australia's
Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29
on its official "X" account.
"We had a very productive meeting in Australia dedicated to
discussing global efforts to combat climate change in the lead-up
to and following COP29.
Important exchanges of views were held on renewable energy
sources, emission reductions, and investments in environmentally
friendly sectors. The significance of climate financing was also
discussed, particularly in the context of COP29 in November.
Financing plays a crucial role in keeping global warming at 1.5°C
and addressing the large-scale and urgent climate crisis," the post
stated.
