Carahsoft Partners With Stateramp To Bring 30+ Cyber Vendors To Stateramp Cyber Summit In Indianapolis, IN On September 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 30 providers, resellers and integrators at the 2024 StateRAMP Summit , on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Carahsoft will be the presenting sponsor at the inaugural of inspiration, innovation and education. Attendees will include State and Local Governments, educational organizations (SLED), Government technology and procurement officials, provider members and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Hosted by StateRAMP , key decision makers will benefit from invaluable networking opportunities, expert panel discussions and insightful keynote presentations aimed at advancing cybersecurity practices across state agencies.

LEARN:

The StateRAMP Cyber Summit 2024 will include a variety of panel and keynote discussions covering a range of topics including cloud security, risk management, compliance frameworks, whole-of-state, incident response, procurement best practices and more. In the theme of collaboration, the event will end with attendees invited to take part in roundtable discussions. Participants will engage in two focused sessions as a room, fostering a deeper exchange of ideas and networking. The session will conclude with a 30-minute debrief, during which the roundtable facilitators will share key takeaways. As a result of these discussions, StateRAMP will facilitate broader conversations across the StateRAMP community over the course of the following year. Topics will include:



Ethics and Privacy Considerations in AI/ML and Emerging Trends How to Leverage StateRAMP in Risk Management for Government

ATTEND:

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Hyatt Regency

3rd Floor - Cosmopolitan Ballroom

1 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and StateRAMP will host approximately 30 technology vendors showcasing Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Data innovations. Visit the Carahsoft team onsite and connect with Carahsoft's vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Session 1 Panel Sponsor: National Cyber Strategy & Framework Harmonization

Juniper (#17)



Session 2 Panel Sponsor: Tenets of a Strong Cyber Risk Management Program

Rubrik (#28)



Session 3 Panel Sponsor: Addressing Whole of State for Cyber

Crowdstrike/AWS (#18)



Session 4 Panel Sponsor: Important Role Procurement Plays in Protecting our Citizens

Cohesity (#30)



Roundtable Sponsors



Extreme Networks (#11) Palo Alto Networks (#24)

Reception Bar Sponsor

Trustwave Government Solutions (#16)



Video Sponsor



Jotform (#15)

Tanium (#13) Pexip (#29)



Tabletop Sponsors



Mimecast (#12)

Keeper Security (#19)

Bluehill Data Services (#14)

Illumio (#27)

GL Solutions (#21)

Wiz (#10)

Anitian (#9)

Google Cloud (#22)

OPEXUS (#20)

Coalfire (#32)

Project Hosts (#23)

Snyk (#8)

Paramify (#31) StackArmor (#25)

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here . To learn more about Carahsoft's presence at the summit and participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery, visit the StateRAMP Cyber Summit 2024 page or contact Alexis Miller at (571) 662-489 or ... .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...