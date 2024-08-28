Global Low-Cost Pizza Franchise Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Low-Cost Pizza Franchise Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Low-Cost Pizza Franchise Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global low-cost pizza franchise market has experienced strong growth in recent years, with the market size expected to increase from $16.26 billion in 2023 to $17.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth has been fueled by the rising number of fast-food restaurants, the growing popularity of dining out, an increase in the millennial population, and the influence of international cuisines on food consumption habits. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion have played a significant role in the market's expansion.

The low-cost pizza franchise market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, projected to reach $21.96 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for pizza, the rising penetration of quick-service restaurants, and the growing adoption of online food delivery platforms. Furthermore, the escalating demand for convenient food items and trends such as healthier pizza options, plant-based and vegan pizzas, online ordering systems, and eco-friendly packaging are likely to shape the market's future.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global low-cost pizza franchise market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the low-cost pizza franchise market include Pizza Hut LLC, Domino's Pizza, Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Pieology Pizzeria, MOD SUPER FAST PIZZA LLC, Round Table Pizza, Donatos, Jet's Pizza, and Toppers Pizza, among others. These players are focusing on expanding their operations and adapting to changing consumer preferences.

In a strategic move, Flynn Restaurant Group LP acquired 937 Pizza Hut locations and 194 Wendy's units in March 2021. This acquisition has made Flynn the largest franchise operator in America, with a total of 2,355 restaurants across various brands. This expansion underscores the growing importance of strategic acquisitions in the fast-food industry, particularly in the pizza franchise sector.

Segments:

. Type: Delivery And Takeout Franchise, Carryout Franchise, Fast Casual Franchise, Mobile Pizza Franchise, Other Types

. Revenue Component: Franchise Fees, Royalty Fees, Advertising And Marketing Fees, Supply Chain And Purchasing Fees, Renewal Fees, Other Revenue Components

. Franchise Location: Domestic, International

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the low-cost pizza franchise market, driven by a well-established fast-food industry and strong consumer demand for quick-service dining options. Looking forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing consumer interest in convenient dining options.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global low-cost pizza franchise market:

Low-Cost Pizza Franchise Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Low-Cost Pizza Franchise Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low-cost pizza franchise market size , low-cost pizza franchise market drivers and trends, low-cost pizza franchise market major players, low-cost pizza franchise competitors' revenues, low-cost pizza franchise market positioning, and low-cost pizza franchise market growth across geographies. The low-cost pizza franchise market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

