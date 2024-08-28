National strike occurs in Pakistan over electricity tariffs, new taxes

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, traders across Pakistan staged a widespread general strike, shutting down their businesses in major cities and urban areas to protest against recently imposed electricity tariffs and new taxes. This action comes in response to the government’s decision to increase electricity rates as part of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new USD7 billion loan agreement reached last month. The rise in living costs and prices has ignited widespread frustration among the populace, leading to significant protests.



As a result of the strike, most public markets in Pakistan remained closed, although essential services such as pharmacies and grocery stores stayed open to avoid disrupting daily life for the public. Key cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi were notably affected, with shops in these areas also participating in the strike. Kashif Chaudhry, one of the leaders of the strike, emphasized that essential stores were kept operational to ensure that the general public's access to necessary items was not hindered.





