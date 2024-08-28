Machine Learning Data Day For Engineers In Novi, Michigan: Unlocking Innovation In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viviota, American Digital, and Testforce today announced the upcoming Data Day for Machine , a briefing and learning event designed specifically for engineering, IT, and AI/ML professionals and featuring a keynote from Dr. Sheldon Williams, Director of Smart Electrification and Research (STEER) Group, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Ontario Tech University, Oshawa, ON, Canada. Also, featuring presentations from HPE, NI and Nvidia and their partners. The event will take place on October 2, 2024 , from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the NI and Emerson Innovation Center in Novi, MI.

The Data Day for Machine Learning is designed for engineers and is deep dive learning experience, offering insights into leveraging AI and machine learning to drive innovation within the engineering and manufacturing sectors. This workshop is tailored for engineers at companies that produce devices and seek to enhance their R&D processes with the latest technologies. This event is an opportunity to have a hands on experience with the latest technologies and solutions from NI,

HPE, Nvidia, American Digital, Testforce and Viviota.

Event Highlights:



Comprehensive Workshops and Presentations : Gain hands-on knowledge with sessions covering Machine Learning fundementals for Engineers, advanced analytics, industry best practices, and infrastructure updates for AI/ML projects.

Expert Insights : Hear from leading experts:



Dr. Sheldon Williams, Professor with the Department of Electrical, Computer and Software Engineering and the Director of Smart Transportation Electrification and Energy Research (STEER) Group, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Ontario Tech University, Oshawa, ON, Canada.



Jaideep Joshi, Principal Solutions Architect AI/ML Ops at HPE is an expert in the areas of Data Analytics, AI/ML, and High Performance Computing with deep industry experience.



Barry Hutt, Cofounder of Viviota, will discuss how industry leaders are Innovating the R&D process by injecting Machine Learning into the process.

NI Office of Innovation

will be unpacking what's behind the latest in test technology. Interactive Breakout Sessions and demonstrations : Engage in interactive workshops focusing on data-centric technologies and practical applications in industries like batteries and emissions.

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of:



The role of machine learning in the R&D process

Industry best practices for AI/ML adoption

Insight into real-world applications in areas such as batteries and emissions Tools, techniques, and infrastructure for executing successful AI/ML projects

About the Sponsors

American Digital is an HPE Platinum Partner.

Testforce is an NI Authorized Training Partner and Authorized Distributor for Selected Canadian & US Customers.

Viviota is an NI Certified SystemLink Integrator and an HPE Silver Technology Partner.

Registration and More Information:

To register or for more details about the event, please visit .

