Musk demands from Macron clarification of Durov`s detention

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the prominent tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly called on French President Emmanuel to provide more clarity on the recent arrest of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov. Durov, a Russian national who also holds citizenship from France, the United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts and Nevis, was detained last week upon his arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.



The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office has extended Durov’s detention on two separate occasions as part of an extensive criminal investigation involving an unnamed individual. The charges under scrutiny reportedly include complicity in drug trafficking, money laundering, and facilitating the distribution of child pornography. French authorities are investigating alleged offenses linked to Telegram, with accusations suggesting that Durov might be implicated in crimes committed through the platform due to insufficient content moderation.



In a recent comment on Macron’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk expressed his concern over the lack of transparency regarding Durov’s arrest. “It would be helpful to the global public to understand more details about why he was arrested,” Musk wrote, reflecting growing international interest in the case.



In response to these concerns, President Macron took to X to address the situation, denying any political motivations behind Durov’s detention. Macron emphasized that the arrest is part of an ongoing judicial process and that the courts will ultimately determine Durov’s legal status.



Durov himself has previously suggested that his arrest may be connected to pressure from United States authorities. In an April interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Durov claimed he had received excessive attention from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies during his time in the United States. He also alleged attempts by United States agencies to recruit Telegram employees to create a backdoor into the app.



The high-profile nature of Durov’s arrest, combined with Musk’s public demand for clarification, underscores the global attention and political implications surrounding this case.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610437