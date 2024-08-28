Is It Healthy For Men To Shampoo Their Hair Every Day?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Most men prefer to shampoo their hair daily. Here's information on whether such a bath is good or not.

It is true that men are not as good as women when it comes to hair care. But unlike women, men's hair is very short, so most men like to shampoo their hair every day.

Shampooing your hair every day in this way does more harm than good. Because most shampoos contain sulfates and other chemicals.

If you shampoo your hair every day, your hair will soon start to turn white and fall out. So here's how often you should shampoo your hair per week.

Men, if you shampoo every day, the chemicals in it will remove the natural oils in your hair. So use it two to three times a week.

Shampoo helps to remove microbes and excess oil from the peak scalp. At the same time, excessive use of it depletes the natural oils in the hair. The scalp becomes dry and hair loss problems occur.

Is Shampoo recommended after workout?

You can use extra shampoo if you exercise or sweat excessively. But do not overuse shampoo.

Basically, people with frizzy hair should shampoo more often. However, make sure you use the right shampoo for your hair type.

Similarly, people with dry hair should avoid shampooing every day, otherwise your hair will start to turn white and fall out soon.