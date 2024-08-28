Villa Booth By Smart Design Expo Wins Silver In A' Trade Show Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Villa Booth

Smart Design Expo's Elegant Stand Honored for Excellence in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of trade show design, has announced Smart Design 's "Villa Booth" as the Silver Award winner in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. This accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Smart Design Expo, solidifying their position as a leading force in the trade show industry.The Silver A' Trade Show Design Award holds significant relevance for both Smart Design Expo and the broader trade show community. By setting new standards for aesthetics, functionality, and visitor engagement, Villa Booth showcases the potential for trade show designs to create immersive brand experiences. This recognition not only validates Smart Design Expo's design approach but also inspires industry professionals to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in trade show architecture and exhibit design.Villa Booth stands out as a masterful fusion of modern architecture and nature's essence, creating an ideal backdrop for product showcases. Spanning an impressive 527 square meters, the elegant stand features interiors adorned with natural materials like wood, stone, and textured plaster. The earthy color palette, accented with bold black elements, reflects the beauty of nature while maintaining a sophisticated ambiance. This harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality provides a villa-like setting that highlights the purity and elegance of the displayed products.The Silver Award recognition for Villa Booth marks a significant milestone for Smart Design Expo, serving as a testament to their commitment to design excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving them to continue exploring new frontiers in trade show design. By setting a new benchmark for the industry, Smart Design Expo aims to encourage a culture of creativity and push the boundaries of what is possible in trade show architecture and exhibit design.Villa Booth was designed by Marzena Michalska, with Agnieszka Skora serving as the Project Manager. The talented team at Smart Design Expo collaborated closely to bring this award-winning vision to life.Interested parties may learn more about Villa Booth and Smart Design Expo's award-winning design at:About Smart Design ExpoSmart Design Expo is a Poland-based company that has been successfully working in the trade fair industry for over 13 years. Founded with the dream of creating smart, beautiful, and useful designs that inspire others, Smart Design Expo takes pride in their achievements and their ability to craft outstanding and unique constructions that attract attention through well-thought-out design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the trade show industry. Open to a diverse range of participants, including architects, interior designers, design agencies, companies, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase design excellence and gain international exposure. The competition, now in its 16th year, is judged by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and promoting outstanding designs, the A' Design Award aims to inspire the creation of superior products and projects that positively impact society and contribute to a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

