Abaya Rally Celebrates Emirati Women’s Day and Women’s Empowerment in Partnership with AWR ZEEKR

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) DUBAI - August 27, 2024: The fourth edition of the Abaya Rally lit up the Dubai Autodrome on August 24, 2024, as over 200 women came together to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day with a powerful display of unity and empowerment. Organized by Orbit Events, this all-women drive showcased the strength and resilience of women from various nationalities, all proudly driving in their Abayas.



This year’s rally stood out for its sense of community and collective strength. The Club Circuit buzzed with the energy of determined women, each making their mark on the track. Adding to the thrill was a newly introduced drift passenger experience, providing an adrenaline-filled adventure that perfectly complemented the rally’s empowering atmosphere.



The rally, which highlighted the participants’ commitment to progress and a sustainable future, featured an impressive range of vehicles, from sleek supercars and sports cars to 4x4s and superbikes. The event was more than just a drive; it was a powerful statement of empowerment, as women proudly displayed their skills and commitment to shattering barriers.



ZEEKR X, the premium electric compact SUV, took the spotlight as the flagship vehicle of the Abaya Rally, dedicated to celebrating and empowering women. As the official EV automotive brand of the event, ZEEKR—a global leader in premium electric vehicles, distributed by AW Rostamani Group (AWR)—epitomizes the spirit of innovation and advancement. The all-women drive was flagged off with ZEEKR X and ZEEKR 001, pushing forward the brand's commitment to style and sophistication, and showcasing its position as a leader in the EV segment.



Roberto Colucci, Director of ZEEKR at AW Rostamani Group, commented: “We were thrilled to be a part of the Abaya Rally, which served as a testament to and celebration of the diverse talent, creativity, and aspirations of Emirati women. From fashion to exploration and innovation, the event showcased their boundless potential, aligning perfectly with ZEEKR and AWR's mission to drive progress and inclusivity. We were particularly proud to see Eman Al Bastaki recognized for her exceptional leadership in Emiratization and her dedication to empowering Emirati women in the automotive industry. By continuing to support initiatives like these, we are building a future where local talent plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's progress."



Cannon Wang, Managing Director of ZEEKR MENA Region, remarked: "Being part of the Abaya Rally was an honor for us as this event beautifully mirrored our values at ZEEKR — innovation, empowerment, and a forward-thinking approach. This rally was not just a celebration of motoring but a powerful statement of the strength, creativity, and determination of women in the UAE. At ZEEKR, we are committed to driving progress and providing platforms that empower individuals to showcase their unique identities. The Abaya Rally was a perfect embodiment of this commitment, and we were pleased to be part of an initiative that is paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future.”



The event celebrated Emirati Women's Day, honoring Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's vision. It featured an elite panel of accomplished Emirati women: Maitha Alblooshi, Founder of Be You and Agile Coach; Abeer Matrooshi, Professional Coach and Radio Presenter; Alanoud Alhashmi, Emirati Businesswoman and Consultant; and Eman Ahmed Al Bastaki, HRBP and Group Head of Emiratisation at AWRostamani Group. The event also recognized Emirati Women of Achievement: Ayatelrahman Al Sharawy, Narcotics Expert with Dubai Women’s Police, and Safa Almahri, the first Emirati woman with licenses in all seven driving categories.



“It’s an incredible privilege to celebrate and honor the achievements of Emirati women at the Abaya Rally and Emirati Women’s Day. This event is more than just a drive; it’s a testament to our collective strength and a beacon for future generations. Let’s continue to break barriers and inspire each other to reach new heights.”

—Panelist, Abeer Al Matrooshi, Professional Coach and Radio Presenter



“Empowering women is about creating opportunities and leading with courage. Together, we’re shaping a future where every woman can achieve her dreams and make a lasting impact.” — Panelist, Alanoud Alhashmi, Emirati Businesswoman, Futurist and Consultant



The event spotlighted a distinguished panel of automotive trailblazers, including Eman Thani, a renowned professional biker; Nahla Al Rostamani, the pioneering Emirati woman to hold a racing license; Nora Al Jassasi, an Emirati female rally driver; and Syeda Aisha Atif, a mechanical engineer. Honorees included Fouzia Zahoor, the youngest woman to earn a heavy vehicle license in the UAE and a celebrated truck driver, and Rana Hayek, an accomplished engineer, mechanic, and influencer.



The rally also showcased a modest fashion segment, highlighting the Abaya's identity as a symbol of strength and modern elegance. This segment beautifully blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, celebrating cultural identity with a touch of luxury and sophistication.



The event was in Partnership with ZEEKR and AW Rostamani Group and powered by Castrol Edge, featuring Gold sponsors Al Ain Farms, Al Haramain Perfumes, Amaron, Awrostamani Trading, and Silver sponsor Travel Wings. Support partners included Champion Digital, Florist Partner FNP.ae, Hydration Partner Jeema, SoCL, Royal Sea Ent. , Girls Mechanic Team



The Abaya Rally concluded with a powerful celebration of the strength and achievements of women in the UAE, uniting participants from all walks of life and showcasing their capacity to drive change. The event highlighted the vital role women play in society, marking a historic moment of empowerment and unity.







