Caribou Coffee Opens New Chain In UDST

Doha: Caribou Coffee, the leading coffee chain in the state of Qatar have recently opened a new location at the University of Doha for Science and [UDST].

“We are so excited to be part of the UDST community, and proud to serve students, teachers and employees of this beautiful campus, said Wael Omar; Director of Operations for Al Mana Food and Beverage division”.

“We serve a diverse selection of blends and single-origin coffees, like Caribou Blend, Daybreak Morning Blend, and Caribou Mahogany, as well as a wide range of espresso beverages, including lattes, cappuccinos, macchia in addition to indulging range of sandwiches and cakes” added Wael Omar.

Conveniently Located in the middle of the campus, with Proximity to classrooms, libraries, student centers and management offices makes the location easily accessible within walking distance from all areas, and it is opened from 7 am to 6 pm!

Caribou Coffee currently operates 15 branches throughout Doha city with locations opening 24 hours such as Caribou branch at Suhaim bin hamad street and Al Jazeera petrol station, Salwa road.