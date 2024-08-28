Russian Army Loses Another 1,090 Soldiers In Ukraine In Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in manpower from February 24, 2022, to August 28, 2024, amounted to about 611,190 people, including 1,090 invaders killed in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of August 28, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8,568 (+5) enemy tanks, 16,681 (+14) armored combat vehicles, 17,522 (+27) artillery systems, 1,174 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 938 (+1) air defense systems, 368 (+1) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 14,348 (+94) operational and tactical drones, 2,553 (+6) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 23,654 (+41) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 2,950 (+6) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the 233rd separate battalion of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian kamikaze drones with automatic weapons in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine