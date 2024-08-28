'Coming Back From Injury Was Biggest Challenge': Todd Murphy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Todd Murphy, the Australian spinner is on a mission to reclaim his status as Nathan Lyon's rightful successor after being plagued by injury and a dip in form in the summer.

After a promising start to his international career, which saw him rubbing shoulders with cricketing greats like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes, the 23-year-old off-spinner faced the most challenging season of his career. However, Murphy is determined to bounce back and reaffirm his place as Australia's next top spinner.

Murphy played alongside Lyon during Australia's grueling Test tours of India and the United Kingdom last year. Stepping into Lyon's shoes after the veteran off-spinner was sidelined by injury, Murphy made an immediate impact, claiming wickets in some of the most challenging conditions against world-class batsmen.

However, the 2023-24 domestic season proved to be a different story. Murphy entered the Sheffield Shield campaign as one of the most exciting young talents in the country, but his form took a hit as he struggled with a persistent right shoulder injury. The injury nagged him throughout the season, limiting his effectiveness and leaving him frustrated and unable to perform at his best.

"I reckon that was probably the biggest challenge," Murphy told com. "I built it up like it was going to be quite an important summer for me, and I really wanted to do well off the back of that (his Test appearances). Then unfortunately it just didn't play out like that."

"Then unfortunately it just didn't play out like that. It was just challenging the whole way through, and I never felt like I was at my best. But I think it was one of those (experiences) that you look back on and you take a bit out of. I learnt a few things about myself and how I'm going to approach games going forward."

Despite managing to take 17 wickets at an average of 38, Murphy knew he was far from the bowler who had impressed on the international stage. The pain in his shoulder was a constant companion, affecting his confidence and making it difficult to regain his best form.

Murphy's struggles last season have been a harsh learning experience, one that he believes will make him a better cricketer in the long run. "It was just challenging the whole way through, and I never felt like I was at my best," he reflected. "But I think it was one of those (experiences) that you look back on and you take a bit out of."

The off-spinner pushed himself hard in training, hoping to fight through the injury and rediscover his rhythm. However, this relentless approach only exacerbated his shoulder issues, leading to more frustration. "I was always just up against it, going into games never feeling good and confident in my shoulder, which was tough work," Murphy said.

After a winter of rehabilitation and strengthening work, Murphy is now confident that his shoulder problems are under control. Although surgery was deemed unnecessary, the months spent working on his fitness have left him in a much better place, physically and mentally.

Murphy's candid self-assessment comes at a time when the competition for Lyon's mantle has never been fiercer. Corey Rocciccioli, Mitchell Swepson, and Matthew Kuhnemann have all made strong cases for themselves, with Rocciccioli, in particular, enjoying a breakout Shield season with 47 wickets at an average of 27.60.

Murphy, however, remains undeterred. His focus is on getting back to his best and proving that he is still the next in line for the Test spinner role. Feedback from national selectors following last year's Ashes campaign has bolstered his confidence. Despite the ups and downs, they were pleased with his performances under pressure and encouraged him to continue honing his craft in domestic cricket.

"I think they were happy with what I was able to do in England," Murphy said. "It was just 'go back to Victoria and just keep showing us what you can do, and just make sure that if anything happens to Gaz, that you're still the next man that we pick.'"