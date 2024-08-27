عربي


COP29 Organizing Committee Head And Members Pay Recce Visit In Olympic Stadium

8/27/2024 7:17:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a number of members of the Organizing Committee under the leadership of Samir Nuriyev, in connection with the holding of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), visited the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company first conducted a presentation on the progress of the preparation process.

Then, the head of the Presidential Administration and his accompanying persons inspected the Blue and Green zones, including the Leaders' Summit, country pavilions, plenary halls, additional events, the space reserved for the media and other locations, and got acquainted with the works on infrastructure construction.

In the end, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Samir Nuriyev, gave instructions on the relevant issues.

