COP29 Organizing Committee Head And Members Pay Recce Visit In Olympic Stadium
8/27/2024 7:17:24 PM
The head of the Administration of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, a number of members of the Organizing Committee
under the leadership of Samir Nuriyev, in connection with the
holding of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), visited the Baku
Olympic Stadium.
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that COP29 Azerbaijan Operating
Company first conducted a presentation on the progress of the
preparation process.
Then, the head of the Presidential Administration and his
accompanying persons inspected the Blue and Green zones, including
the Leaders' Summit, country pavilions, plenary halls, additional
events, the space reserved for the media and other locations, and
got acquainted with the works on infrastructure construction.
In the end, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Samir
Nuriyev, gave instructions on the relevant issues.
