Kuwait Army Chief Of Staff Receives GCC Commander Of Unified Military Command

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain received, Tuesday, Commander of the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Lieutenant General Dr. Eid Al-Shalawi and discussed issues of common interest.





In a statement, the Chief of General Staff said the meeting also tackled most important topics that contribute to supporting joint Gulf military action and enhancing integration in various sectors between GCC armed forces.





The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Army Major General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and a number of senior officers of both sides.





Meanwhile, Al-Shalawi and his accompanying delegation, visited Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College, where he was briefed with the mechanism of the educational process and the curricula, lectures and exercises provided by the college to students from brotherly and friendly countries. (end)





ahk











MENAFN27082024000071011013ID1108607303